Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

“It was shock — pure, unadulterated shock. I heard nothing about it going into it,” Brady told Us. “She lights up this competition and, you know, when I said earlier that this is a very human show on this side, that Selma truly is the light that we’ve all gravitated to and we’re all close now, so … it’s a loss.”

Carson added, “It won’t be the same without her, that’s for sure. She will be so, so missed.”