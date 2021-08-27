Nev Schulman

The Catfish host, who was vocal about his love for ballet, defended his past dance experience during the 2020 season.

“So there have been some rumors about how much dance experience I had coming into this. I’ve been very open about it. When I was in fifth grade I started dancing with an organization. It was not formal training, it was not ballroom or ballet or even jazz, it was just youthful kind of kid performance movement,” Schulman, who finished in second place, said via Instagram at the time. “It was a dance troupe. And I danced with them for three or four years, and then casually here or there through high school and a little bit in college, took a couple dance classes but never really pursued it seriously or danced at any kind of competitive level.”