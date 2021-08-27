Normani / Ally Brooke

The former Fifth Harmony members were both no stranger to the stage ahead of their respective stints on DWTS. Normani, for her part, told Complex in 2015 that she’d be dancing since she was three years old.

“In those early years dance became a part of my identity and helped shape who I am today,” the “Motivation” singer, who finished in third place during season 24, said at the time. “Dancing is more than just moving body parts, it is a pathway of expressing your deepest inner thoughts. When I dance I escape the present and become one with my soul.”

Brooke also finished as the second runner-up during season 28.