Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy

Dressed as Cinderella and Prince Charming, Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a classic, romantic viennese waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” Bruno called her the “belle of the ball” and gave her credit for acting in addition to dancing. Carrie Ann admitted the performance made her emotional!

Scores: 24/30