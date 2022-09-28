Their Steamy Week 2 Rumba

“People expect that steam, and you really have to tell a story. We had the best song in my opinion. I love this version of ‘Always on my Mind,’ and I honestly believe in Trevor. I believe in his dance ability,” Slater told reporters. “I know we have this great connection, this great chemistry. And so I really fought hard to achieve the environment for us to just be ourselves and be expressive and we brought the steam, which is, which is great. I think it was a dance that really needed it and it felt really good in the moment.”