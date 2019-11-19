TV ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Who’s Heading to Finale After Heartbreaking Elimination By Emily Longeretta November 18, 2019 ABC/Eric McCandless 5 6 / 5 Ally and Sasha Redemption Dance: Viennese waltz (redo from week 2)Score: 29/30 Dance 2: CharlestonScore: 30/30 Back to top More News ‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World This Keto Detox Tea Is the Perfect Way to Reset Before the Holidays Comfier Than Allbirds and Rothy’s? The Viral Sneakers Taking Over Instagram More News