Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Week Results in the First Perfect Score of the Season

By
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko DWTS Recap October 26
 ABC/Eric McCandless
10
5 / 10
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Paso doble
Score: 26/30

Back to top