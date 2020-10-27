Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Halloween Week Results in the First Perfect Score of the Season

By
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart DWTS Recap October 26
 ABC/Eric McCandless
10
2 / 10
podcast
LTG_Fall_600x338_10.31.20

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Dance: Viennese waltz
Score: 27/30

Back to top