Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

DWTS’ Horror Night Brings Out Surprising Emotions and 2 Perfect Scores

By
'DWTS' Halloween Night Recap
 Courtesy of ABC/Instagram
10
6 / 10
podcast
Supplement_10.12.21_600x338

Suni Lee and Sasha Farber

Dance: Tango
Score: 36/40

Back to top