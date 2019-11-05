James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

Ahead of his contemporary to “Don’t Stop Believin’,” James opened up about how tough it was to get his break before Dawson’s Creek, how much he was made fun of and how he leaned on his parents. He said they never gave him up on him — and they came to the studio while he rehearsed.

Len described their number as a book that had something for everyone — and said James would probably really like the ending. Bruno complimented on the “exquisite” lifts, calling it “flawless.” Meanwhile, Carrie Ann said they’d never seen a lift executed so well, and added, “That as pure artistry in motion.”

Score: 30