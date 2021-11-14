All Things Come to an End

“I think there’s a reason things have to come to an end,” Maks exclusively told Us in December 2018, after announcing his permanent departure earlier that year. “I don’t understand why it has to be sad. I appreciate it and I would love to keep those connections and relationships with those people, so we’re trying and working on things.”

The Ukraine native, who welcomed his son Shai in 2017, noted that he chose to “prioritize” his loved ones and the “future” of his when he exited. “It’s no disrespect to any fan out there that’s like, ‘How could you?’” he added.