Dad on Duty

“I’m telling you right now I have zero interest in coming back as a dancer [next season],” Maks said during an October 2016 appearance on Bravo’s Daily Dish following season 23. “I’m going to have a newborn baby. I have zero want to do this. I promise you that.”

The athlete, who competed on season 18 before taking a break for seasons 19 through 22, revealed that the impending arrival of his and Murgatroyd’s first child was enough to keep him from the ballroom.

“The baby comes in January and then a month and a half later I would have to be in L.A. to start training with somebody else,” he continued. “Trust me, I really don’t care how this comes across, but there’s no money on the planet that can replace me missing out the three, four, five months of my baby’s life. Zero chance.”