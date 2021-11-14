No Season 31?

After competing with Olivia Jade Giannulli on season 30 of the ABC show, Val hinted that it may be time to hang up his dancing shoes.

“I’ve always been very clear about coming back on the show. I love the show. I love being on it. I am so grateful for the opportunity. Is this my last season? Probably,” the Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “I have no regrets about my tenure on the show. I have no regrets about the season. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to end it with.”