Not 100 Percent

Maks returned to the ballroom for seasons 23 through 25, before announcing his final exit from the show in April 2018.

“Listen, I love the show, but I have other interests at the moment. I would have loved to judge and transition into that, but it’s not my call. It’s not up to me,” he told MassLive at the time when asked if he’d return to the show in some capacity. “Everything that is up to me, I do at 100 percent and then give it my all. I just don’t think I can do the show as a professional dancer at 100 percent and give it my all anymore. I am at a different point in my life.”