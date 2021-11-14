Ready for Other Opportunities

Maks appeared on and off the hit series from seasons 2 through 15. In 2013, he announced his choice to step back from competition ahead of season 16.

“I just want to set the record straight to all of my amazing fans that I will unfortunately not be returning for this season of Dancing With the Stars,” he said in a statement in February of that year. “I’ve been a pro dancer on the show for about seven years now and am eager to explore other opportunities that have been made possible because of Dancing With the Stars. I’m going to take this time to dive into producing and acting, while fulfilling my sponsorship obligations.”