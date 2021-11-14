Ready to Host?

Following DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews firing in July 2020, Maks exclusively told Us that he’d “love” to take the job.

“I’d fill any shoes on that show,” he said in July 2021 after Tyra Banks took over the hosting duties beginning with season 29, which premiered in September 2020. “I personally would love an opportunity to step into any shoes on the production side or in front of camera. I don’t really necessarily have the passion of leading someone through this incredibly grueling process of three months of getting to the end. I may not have that, but I do have the passion of contributing to dancing, being on television and sticking around.”