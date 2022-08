Jenna Johnson Is Not a ‘DWTS’ Season 31 Pro

The pregnant dancer confirmed in August 2022 that she’ll miss out on season 31. “I’m obviously so sad that I won’t be dancing this season BUT I am sooo excited to watch and cheer everyone on…” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Especially my hubby! I’m also excited to have a second to revamp, get inspired and bring my most creative self next season.”