Lindsay Arnold Is Pressing Pause

“I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season,” the ballroom dancer wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately, I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family.”

The Utah native explained that distance from her husband while filming and their plans to “grow” their family played a part in the decision.