Sharna Burgess Is Out as Season 31 Pro

The Australia native revealed in August 2022 that she will not be a pro this season, but she did tease that fans will still see her in the ballroom. “I will be there in some capacity,” she said in an Instagram Story video. “We’re still talking about that.” Burgess’ choice to step back from the full-time role came two months after she welcomed her first child, Zane, with Brian Austin Green. “I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane,” she confessed.