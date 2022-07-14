The Format Will Change Slightly

“It’s a little bit different,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told E! News in June 2022 about the show’s move. “I think the difference is maybe live voting across the country. Maybe there’s gonna be some things that will come along with the scripts that I think people are gonna love. People don’t always like change, but I think they’ll adapt.”

That same month, Peta Murgatroyd teased that Disney+’s lack of commercials would also affect DWTS going forward. “It’s gonna be a longer show because there’s no ads in between now, so we’ve gotta fill a lot of space up,” she told Us. “And a lot of time slots. I like it.”