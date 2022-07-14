Tyra Banks Will Return As Host … Alongside Alfonso Ribiero

Despite rumors that she might be leaving the series, Banks — who took over as host in 2020 ahead of DWTS season 29 — confirmed in July 2022 that she would return.

The former America’s Next Top Model host will be joined by season 19 champion (and previous guest host) Ribiero for the upcoming season. “Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as cohost,” the actor said in a statement at the time.