Val Chmerkovskiy Plans to Come Back

Though he previously hinted that season 30 would be his last, Jenna Johnson confirmed to Us in June 2022 that both she and her husband were planning to return to compete for the Mirrorball trophy once more. “So, the funny thing is we actually don’t know if we’re coming back until right before the season [starts],” she said at the time. “But yes, I know that Val is definitely excited to come back for another season and I think that he’s in the best shape of his life right now. … “I’m like a little like, ‘Oh wow, OK. Watch out.’ I think he’s really excited for this next season.”