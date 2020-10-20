Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Recap: Another Pair Gets Sent Home After Shocking Bottom 2

By
Dancing With The Stars Recap Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong
 Eric McCandless/ABC
11
7 / 11
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Rumba
Song: “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree
Song: 25/30

Back to top