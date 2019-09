Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown revealed that she took dance classes as a child because her parents wanted her to. She also shared that during her pageant days, dancing was her talent — but now she was doing it for herself. She and Alan Bersten closed out the show with a viennese waltz. Len said she had “lovely musicality” and thought it was the best dance of the night. The pair earned the first 8s of the season!

Score: 24