Mark Ballas and Pia Toscano

Toscano is “totally [Ballas’] type: gorgeous and a musician,” a source previously told Us of the pair, who were partnered on season 12 in 2011. “They have a strong mutual attraction and are very flirty, but they are not officially dating. It’s very casual,” a Ballas pal told Us in 2011. The couple called it quits in September 2011, five months after they first stepped out together.