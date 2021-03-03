Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Hookups!

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

After season 29 wrapped, Chrishell Stause — who was partnered with Gleb Savchenko during her time on the show — revealed she was dating pro dancer Keo Motsepe. The pair posted PDA photos via Instagram in December 2020 and on one video shared to his Story, Motsepe wrote, “I will always make you smile @Chrishell.Stause.”

But just a couple of months later the pair went their separate ways, with Us confirming their split at the end of February 2021. Multiple sources told Us that the pair called it quits after Motsepe was “caught in a web of lies.”

Another insider revealed that the professional dancer was “super upset” over the breakup and was “still trying to process it.”