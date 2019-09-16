Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Hookups!

Janel Parrish and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Pretty Little Liars alum and her season 19 partner sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands in 2014. Their onstage chemistry was so believable that Access made the two take a lie detector test, where they were asked about their supposed romance. Though the couple claimed that they’ve never gone on a date, they did admit to sharing a meal together. When asked if he’s ever kissed his partner, Chmerkovskiy responded, “Her face is just so small and her lips are so big that anywhere I’m going to kiss is going to land on her lips.” Parrish married her boyfriend Chris Long in Hawaii in 2018.