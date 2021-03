Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

Us broke the news in January 2019 that the WWE wrestler and the ballroom pro, who were partnered in season 25, have been dating “for a while” following her split from fiancé Cena in April 2018. The pair confirmed their relationship two months later via Instagram. The Total Bellas star and the Russian dancer got engaged in November 2019 and welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020.