Dancing With the Stars’ Hottest Hookups!

Peta Murgatroyd and James Maslow

The duo, who were partnered on season 18 in 2014, had a history before taking the stage together. “I actually met James once before for dinner,” Murgatroyd revealed during a video package at the time. “We kind of hit it off. I thought he was a good looking guy and then he went away on tour for two weeks and I didn’t see him until he walked into the studio.”

Murgatroyd, who wed fellow pro Maksim Cherkovisky in July 2017, added that she and Maslow were “keeping things professional.”