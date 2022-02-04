Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green

The pair began dating in December 2020, nearly one year before they were partnered together on season 30 of DWTS.

“They’ve talked about marriage and future plans for sure. Sharna seems to be the one who wants it to happen sooner than later because she wants to start having kids,” a source told Us in January 2022. “She’s been having baby fever with all the Dancing With the Stars babies — it’s cute to see. She can’t wait to have a family of her own.”

The following month, the pair announced their first pregnancy.