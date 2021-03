Val Chmerkovisky and Amber Rose

The ballroom dancer met Rose while she was partnered with his brother Maksim on season 23 in 2016. The pair started dating in September of that year, only to split five months later. “We lead very different lives and unfortunately it didn’t work out between us but what does that even mean?” Val wrote via Instagram in February 2017. “Maybe it worked out perfectly. I will continue to support her, praise her and defend her.”