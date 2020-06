Amber Riley

After the Glee alum won in 2013, she launched a fashion line, Rileyland Fashions, with her sister, Ashley. In 2016, she led the West End’s production of Dreamgirls. One year later, Riley released an album, Songs from the Stage, with Beverley Knight and Cassidy Janson. In 2019, she emceed The Little Mermaid Live!