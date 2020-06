Apolo Ohno

One year after winning Dancing With the Stars, the Olympian won his first overall World Championship title in 2008. He returned for season 15 of Dancing With the Stars and came in fifth place. In 2013, the speed skater hosted Minute to Win It on Game Show Network. In 2014, he served as a commentator for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and then in 2018, the Winter Games in Pyeongchang.