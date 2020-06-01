‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Brooke Burke

After winning season 7, Burke became cohost for seasons 10 through 17, before Andrews took over. She had many hosting jobs over the years, including four years of the Miss America pageants. She competed on The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017. Aside from TV, Burke published a book in 2011, titled The Naked Mom: A Modern Mom’s Fearless Revelations, Savvy Advice, and Soulful Reflections. The same year, she married David Charvet after dating for five years. In 2018, they announced their split. The longtime host also underwent surgery in 2012 after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer.