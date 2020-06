Drew Lachey

Months after his season 2 win, the 98 Degrees singer hosted the Miss USA pageant in 2006. In 2010, he and wife Lea Dellecave welcomed their second child, Hudson. Lachey competed in season 15’s all-stars season but was sent home third. In 2019, he appeared on season 11 of American Ninja Warrior but was eliminated during the second obstacle.