Laurie Hernandez

In 2020, Hernandez testified against her former gymnastics coach, Maggie Haney, who was suspended due to abusive conduct. Although the athlete has not competed since her time on DWTS in 2016, she has not retired and in January 2020, announced she was training again. In 2018, Hernandez cohosted American Ninja Warrior Junior and published a children’s book, She’s Got This.