‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Melissa Rycroft

The Bachelor alum first competed in season 8 of the reality show but came in third place. She returned for the all-stars season and took home the mirrorball. She and husband Tye Strickland landed their own reality show, Melissa & Tye, on CMT 2012, but it only ran for one season. She also went on to host CMT’s Redneck Island. The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader also welcomed two more children after the show ended, sons Beckett, in 2014 and Cayson, in 2016, to join her daughter, Ava, born in 2011.