Nicole Scherzinger

The former Pussycat Dolls singer continued her TV appearances after her 2010 win, becoming a judge on The X Factor in 2011 and cohosting Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris in 2015. She dropped her second solo album in 2014. She played Penny in 2017’s Dirty Dancing, and in April 2019, Scherzinger joined Australia’s Got Talent as a judge for its ninth season. She has also been a judge on The Masked Singer since it’s 2019 debut.