‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winners Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Shawn Johnson

Two years after winning in 2009, the gymnast joined the 2011 USA Women’s World Championships Team, then the 2011 Pan American Games Team, in which she won a gold medal in the team competition and a silver medal for the uneven bars. In June 2012, she announced her retirement from gymnastics. A few months later, she competed on the All-Stars season and came in second place. She has made multiple TV appearances and published three books. She married athlete Andrew East in 2016, and the pair welcomed their first child in October 2019.