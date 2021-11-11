3. He’s Starting a ‘New Chapter’

“I was entering a new chapter in my life and career simultaneously,” he told Deadline in October 2020 while discussing his role in The Education Of Fredrick Fitzell. “I must have read a hundred projects and to do one it had to be really great. A lot of things struck me about this script, it was exceptionally impressive, extraordinarily visual.”

He continued at the time, “When I read [the script], I felt like I was going through a quarter-life crisis. I had been allowing myself to be in this pretty f—ked up, lost place. And then this script came along and I thought it was crazy how much it was me at that moment. The film surrounds a guy who is balking at the next stage of his life, he’s dealing with tremendous loss, and at that time in his life, he reached back, to a specific night. I liked that idea. It’s a very human story.”

Earlier this year, he further discussed the transition from former teen star to bonafide leading man.

“I felt like I was in this transitional phase of my life that was, you know, sort of close to a quarter-life crisis type thing,” the Flashback star told NME magazine in May of taking on that role. “For whatever reason, it was like me and this script were meant to be. I remember reading it and thinking: ‘I am this guy right now.’”