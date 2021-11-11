4. He Has a Musical Past

In addition to acting, O’Brien has also dabbled in music. The actor used to drum for the group Slow Kids at Play, which featured some of his best friends from high school.

“Last summer, we [he and Maze Runner costar, Will Poulter] got back from filming and I was kinda, like, stoked to get home and jam with my band,” he explained during a September 2014 interview with KiddNation before explaining he received a Snapchat of the group “jamming with another drummer” in his place.

By 2017, he formed a new band, The Apology, with Maze Runner costar Thomas Brodie Sangster and Dexter Darden.