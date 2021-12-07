Bob Newhart

The comedian played Buddy’s father, Papa Elf, who raised him in the North Pole. Newhart went on to appear in Horrible Bosses and Five. He had recurring roles on ER, The Librarians, The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. The Illinois native has released eight live albums and two compilation records. He penned a memoir titled I Shouldn’t Even Be Doing This in 2006.

The Newhart alum married Ginny Newhart in 1963. The couple share four children: Robert, Courtney, Jennifer and Timothy.