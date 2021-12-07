Daniel Tay

Tay played Buddy’s half brother, Michael. He then appeared in Doogal, Beer League and Brooklyn Rules before taking a step back from acting in 2009. He returned to the entertainment industry in 2017, reprising his role as the voice of Doogal during an episode of AniMat’s Classic Reviews.

The New York native graduated from Yale University in 2014, according to Hello! magazine. He reportedly went on to become an SAT tutor and bilingual editor. Tay has been working as a research associate for Columbia University Irving Medical Center since December 2020, per his LinkedIn profile.