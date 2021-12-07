Ed Asner

Asner portrayed Santa, who enlists Buddy’s help to save Christmas. The actor then starred in The Christmas Card, Gigantic, Up, Foodfight!, All of My Heart, Saving Christmas, The Parting Glass, Honor Amongst Men and Senior Entourage. He also appeared on Center of the Universe, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, The Line, Working Class, The Cleveland Show, The Boondocks, Michael: Every Day, Forgive Me and Dead to Me.

The Mary Tyler Moore alum died in August 2021 at age 91. He is survived by children Matthew, Kate and Liza, whom he shared with ex-wife Nancy Sykes, and son Charles, whom he shared with Carol Jean Vogelman.