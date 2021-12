Faizon Love

Love portrayed Buddy’s manager at Gimbel’s who is paranoid about getting fired Buddy secretly decorates the store. He went on to star in Just My Luck, The Perfect Holiday, Days of Wrath, Couples Retreat and Bulletproof 2. The Cuba-born comedian appeared on The Big House and Step Up: High Water and was one of the stars on Real Husbands of Hollywood in 2016. He released three albums from his time on tour, including 2020’s Live From Portland.