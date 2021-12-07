James Caan

Caan portrayed Buddy’s biological father, Walter. The actor then appeared in Get Smart, Mercy, Blood Ties, Good Enough, JL Ranch, Con Man, Out of the Blue and Queen Bees. The New York native also starred on Las Vegas, Magic City and Back in the Game.

The Godfather star has been married four times and has five children. Caan shares daughter Tara with first wife Dee Jay Mathis, whom he split from in 1966 after five years of marriage. He was then married to Shelia Ryan from 1976 to 1977. They welcomed actor son Scott Caan in 1976. The Misery actor shares son Alexander with third wife Ingrid Hajek, whom he was married to from 1990 to 1995. He tied the knot again in 1995 with Linda Stokes, but the pair split in 2009. They share two children: sons James and Jacob.