Steenburgen played Walter’s wife, Emily. She then appeared in Elvis and Anabelle, The Brave One, Step Brothers, The Proposal, The Help, The Book of Love, Book Club, Happiest Season and Nightmare Alley. The Arkansas native starred on Justified, Joan of Arcadia, The Last Man on Earth, Bless the Harts, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. The actress signed a global publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing Group in October 2020 after writing more than 50 songs dating back to 2007.

The Academy Award winning actress was married to Malcolm McDowell from 1980 to 1990. They share two children, Lilly and Charlie. Steenburgen tied the knot for a second time to actor Ted Danson in 1995.