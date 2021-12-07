Top 5

‘Elf’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, James Caan and More

Peter Dinklage

The New Jersey native played an associate of Walter named Miles Finch, whom Buddy called an angry elf. Dinklage then appeared in Fortunes, Penelope, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, A Little Bit of Heaven, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War and Cyrano. He starred on Threshold and Nip/Tuck before landing the role of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019. Dinklage’s producer credits include I Think We’re Alone Now, American Dreamer and the series How to Become a Tyrant.

The four-time Emmy winning actor married Erica Schmidt in 2005.

