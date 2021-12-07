Peter Dinklage

The New Jersey native played an associate of Walter named Miles Finch, whom Buddy called an angry elf. Dinklage then appeared in Fortunes, Penelope, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, A Little Bit of Heaven, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Avengers: Infinity War and Cyrano. He starred on Threshold and Nip/Tuck before landing the role of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones, which ran from 2011 to 2019. Dinklage’s producer credits include I Think We’re Alone Now, American Dreamer and the series How to Become a Tyrant.

The four-time Emmy winning actor married Erica Schmidt in 2005.