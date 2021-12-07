Will Ferrell

The Saturday Night Live alum portrayed Buddy the Elf. Ferrell went on to star in Anchorman, Blades of Glory, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Get Hard, Zoolander 2, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and voiced the title character in Megamind. Ferrell also appeared on The Spoils of Babylon, No Activity and The Spoils Before Dying before landing the role of Marty Markowitz on The Shrink Next Door in 2021. The California native has more than 80 producer credits, including LA to Vegas, I Love You, America, Drunk History, Dead to Me, Motherland: Fort Salem and Succession. The comedian has worked as a writer on more than 20 projects, such as the screenplay for Step Brothers, Eurovision and creating Funny of Die Presents…

The University of Southern California alum married Viveca Paulin. They share three sons: Magnus, Mattias and Axel.