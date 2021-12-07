Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel played Buddy’s love interest, Jovie. She then starred in Winter Passing, Failure to Launch, Bridge to Terabithia, 500 Days of Summer, Our Idiot Brother and voiced Bridget in the Trolls movies. The California native portrayed Jess Day — and served as an executive producer — on New Girl from 2011 to 2018. She has released six albums with M. Ward as part of the duo She & Him, including 2016’s Christmas Party. Deschanel was nominated for a Grammy in 2011 for “Song Long,” which was featured on the Winnie the Pooh soundtrack. She cofounded the website HelloGiggles with Sophia Rossi in 2015 and cohosted The Celebrity Dating Game with Michael Bolton in 2021.

The A Tale of Two Besties coauthor was married to Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012 and to Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2020. She shares two children, daughter Elsie and son Charlie, with Pechenik. Deschanel has been dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott since September 2019.